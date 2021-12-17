Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan are set to appear in the finale episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 tonight. The cricketer duo will be seen shaking a leg with host Amitabh Bachchan, playing a round of cricket with the Bollywood superstar among other things. In a new promo shared by Sony TV, Harbajan can be seen telling the host that since they've crossed a certain level in the game, it calls for some celebration.

He then requested Big B to perform Bhangra moves with them, and the latter kindly obliged. The trio's amazing performance on Daler Mendi's Bolo Tara Rara was followed by loud cheers and rooting from the audience members.

Amitabh Bachchan flaunts his Bhangra skills with Harbhajan Singh, Ifran Pathan on KBC 13

Highlights from the episode's promo also included Irfan Pathan putting another request in front of Big B, asking him to play a round of cricket with him. He quipped that although they've played the sport with many dignitaries, one legend (Amitabh) still remains on their bucket list. Pathan then turns commentator as Harbhajan takes a softball in his hand, while Amitabh Bachchan gears up to bat. Pathan teases Harbhajan by saying that he's going to get beaten badly by the Bollywood icon. Amitabh then hit straight fours and sixes, while the audience pumped him up. “Yay! Six runs!", the actor quipped and then rejoiced with Pathan.

Taking to their Instagram, Sony TV uploaded the clip and wrote, "Zaroor dekhiyega Harbhajan, Irfan aur AB sir ke iss dhamakedaar dance ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya week mein". Take a look.

Apart from the ace cricketers, the latest episodes of KBC 13 also saw guests like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maniesh Paul and others grace the hot seat and engage in fun banter with the host. While Bachchan revisited his Gulabo Sitabo days with Ayushmann, he was seen rapping with Badshah.

The latest season aired in August this year, with various celebrities coming on the show every week and playing for a charity of their choice. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

