Amitabh Bachchan Is 'back To The Grind'; Completes Multiple Shoots In Just Under 5 Hrs

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he is ‘back to the grind’ amid the pandemic. Sharing a collage picture of himself, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he did four campaign films, five outfit changes, four still shoots and everything was complete within five hours. Take a look at the picture shared:

Amitabh's post:

The actor further mentioned that everyone other than him on the sets was ‘looking like they are ready for a heist’. In the caption, the actor mentioned that he will soon start shooting for KBC 12. Soon after the picture was shared, many stars from the industry like Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul chimed in the comment section and lauded the actor for ‘inspiring and educating’ them. Take a look at how celebrities reacted:

Celebs react

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show, in which the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. More so, the contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

On the work front:

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Reportedly, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty. Amitabh will also share screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

