Amitabh Bachchan Shares A BTS Picture From 'KBC' Sets; Ranveer Singh Calls Him 'King'

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a BTS picture from the sets of his much-loved television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted the picture that features Amitabh Bachchan standing in front of the show’s logo, as the actor extends his hands with gratitude. Take a look at the picture shared:

Big B's post:

With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan penned a caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘Respectful greetings, thank you’. Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture, actor Ranveer Singh posted a heartwarming comment for the actor, which reads: ‘Love you, King’. Besides Ranveer Singh, fans too, showered love on the actor and expressed their wish to participate in the show. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react:

Ranveer Singh's comment:

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show, in which the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. More so, the contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. The movie is expected to release in 2021.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

