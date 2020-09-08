China Attempts Intimidation Tactic After Indian Army Clears Air On Fresh LAC Clash

As the Indian Army issued a statement on Tuesday on China's claims about firing near Pangong Tso, the Chinese government's mouthpiece has 'warned India seriously' and stated that it doesn't want a war with the country. In a statement, the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has remarked that if the Indian side misinterprets 'China's goodwill' then their country will never 'concede for the sake of avoiding a war.' While the Indian Army has said that its troops have maintained 'great restraint', the Chinese government's mouthpiece claimed that the Indian Army, India's nationalist public opinion, and its policy toward China has 'crossed the line.'

Further, Global Times quoted 'experts' and stated that the latest 'Indian provocation' on the border shows its 'desperation, as it is hoping to gain more bargaining chips at the negotiating table and end the months-long standoff in its favor as soon as possible.' It has quoted Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command and claimed that the Indian troops crossed the LAC at the western section of the China-India border into the Shenpao mountain region near the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake.

Indian Army's official statement

However, the Indian Army has refuted all the claims by China. It has said that India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC but China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. Indian Army said that 'at no stage' has it transgressed across the LAC. It also said that PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air but Indian Army troops 'exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner' despite provocative activities to escalate. Read Indian Army's statement below:

"India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience."

China claims Indian Army 'fired shots'

Earlier, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times claimed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. "The Indian troops crossed the LAC at the west section of the China-India border, into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake," said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili in a statement.

"The Indian side's move seriously violated related agreements reached by both sides, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgments, which is a serious military provocation and is very vile in nature," the spokesperson said. "We demand the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once, strictly control frontline troops, seriously investigate and punish the person who fired the provocative shot and ensure similar incidents won't take place again," Zhang added.

