Amitabh Bachchan Shares A New Still From 'KBC' Sets With A Rib-tickling Caption

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a collage picture of himself from the sets of his much-acclaimed show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. A few pictures from the collage features Amitabh Bachchan greeting the audience with a wave amid shoot. Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to air on television from September 28, 2020. Take a look at Amitabh's post:

Soon after the picture was posted, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the show on television. Some fans also asked Amitabh the reason behind posting the picture late at night. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React

The actor recently made it to the news when he shared a ‘then and now’ collage picture on Instagram, of which, the first part features the actor in his childhood days. The second part of the picture features a septuagenarian Amitabh Bachchan smiling at the camera. With the picture shared, Amitabh penned: "that be me then, that be me now, NOW ??". Take a look:

Kaun Banega Crorepati

The actor is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is a game show. In the show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

What's next for Big B in Bollywood?

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, the movie is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of the film have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy to play prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

The actor will be next seen in Jhund. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie also stars Ganesh Deshmukh and Vicky Kadian in prominent roles.

