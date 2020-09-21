India Summons Pakistan High Commission Official Over 'forced Conversion' Of Sikh Minor

Taking cognizance of forced conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan's Punjab province, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior Pakistan High Commission official on Monday. The official was summoned to register India's formal protest agaisnt the act. India has reportedly told Pakistan that this violation of Human Rights is not acceptable.

Sikh girl missing in Pakistan's Punjab province; police file case against 'unknown abductor'

22-year-old Sikh 'forcibly converted'

A 22-year-old Sikh girl is missing in Pakistan's Punjab province and police have launched a case against an "unknown abductor", according to a media report on Sunday. The incident occurred recently in Attock district's Hassanabdal city, which is home to the famous Gurdwara Panja Sahib -- one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism. According to a report published in Dawn newspaper, the girl stepped out of her house to throw away trash, but never returned.

A case had been registered by Hassanabdal police against an “unknown abductor” on the complaint of the girl’s father under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code for kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to marry, the report said, quoting Raja Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, the sub-divisional police officer. Sub-Inspector Tahir Iqbal, the spokesman for district police, also said that a case was registered against an “unknown abductor” immediately after the girl’s father filed a complaint.

