Amy Schneider Finally Beaten On 'Jeopardy!' After 40 Games; Here Are Some Of Her Feats

Amy Schneider has finally been defeated! The Jeopardy! champion finally bid adieu to the quiz show after a run that consisted of 40 wins. The Engineering Manager created numerous feats during her stint on the show.

It was Rhone Talsma who succeeded after many tried and failed to topple Amy Schneider over the past two months. The multimedia librarian emerged as the winner with $29,600 earnings on the latest episode.

In the Jeopardy! episode that aired on Wednesday, Schneider finished in second place for the first time with $19,600 earnings. She ended her successful run on the show with earnings of $1,382,800.

She became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. Schneider will be seen in Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions, which is likely to be held during the Fall this year.

Amy Schneider's winning streak on Jeopardy!

Amy appeared on Jeopardy! for the first time on November 17. Since then, she went on a winning streak, which was briefly interrupted due to The Professors Tournament which was held for two weeks from December 6.

Among the records and feats that Amy Schneider achieved; she became the highest-earning woman on the show a month ago when she won her 19th game. At that time, she had won $706,800, going past the record-holder till then Larissa Kelly, who had appeared on the show for the first time in 2008.

Amy Schneider finished only behind legendary contestant and current host Ken Jennings, on the most consecutive games won, as the latter won 74 games, to her 40. She finished the fourth-highest in terms of highest winnings in a regular season, behind Ray Jennings, who won $2,520,700, James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216, and Matt Amodio, who had earnings of $1,518,601.

She is currently fifth on the all-time winnings list where Brad Rutter leads with $4,938,436, followed by Ken Jennings at $4,370,700, James Holzhauer at $2,962,216, and Matt Amodio with $1,518,601. She also made headlines for a different reason, when she was robbed and lost her phone, credit cards, etc earlier this month