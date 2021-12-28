Amy Schneider Sets 'Jeopardy!' Record; Becomes Highest-earning Woman On Show

There's no stopping Amy Schneider! The contestant continues to make headlines and achieve milestones on Jeopardy! The Engineering Manager from Oakland is on a 19-day winning run, and the streak seems unlikely to end soon if her current performance is anything to go by.

After becoming the first trans woman to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, the latest record that Amy set was to become the woman with the highest earnings on the show. She beat the record held by Larissa Kelly. The duo even exchanged words on Twitter following the record after Kelly tweeted to congratulate her for setting new standards on the show

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider sets record

At the end of last week, Amy Schneider reached earnings of $706,800. She thus beat Larissa Kelly, who had earnings of $655,930, with her appearances dating back to 2008.

Larissa tweeted that it was 'fun' to hold the record for a few years, but was happy about the show set new standards as she congratulated Amy. Schneider responded that she was 'honoured' to be in Kelly's company on the women's highest-earning list and that they look forward to seeing another woman go past them.

Thanks so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 24, 2021

Amy Schneider winning streak

Amy Schneider's win has been one of the longest jeopardy streaks and she has been winning spree since her appearance on the show on November 17. Her run was briefly interrupted with a two-week Professors Tournament. However, nothing changed after the break as she had another winning week, starting December 20.

She won for the 19th day in a row on the latest episode on Monday. Her total now reads $745,200 after winning $38,400.

Longest Jeopardy! streaks

The record for the longest winning streak is led by Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who had notched up a 74-winning streak in 2004. Matt Amodio with 38 games earlier this year, James Holzhauer with 32 games then follow. Julia Collins with 20 games in 2014 was the next best.

Amy Schneider thus has now become a joint-fifth highest longest streak. David Madden in 2005 and Jason Zuffranieri also won 19 games in a row.

What is Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider's real name?

Amy Schneider was born Thomas E Schneider in California in 1984.