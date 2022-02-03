As the audience is showering love on the recently released American comedy-drama streaming television series, And Just Like That, one of the prominent stars from the show Sara Ramirez addressed the ongoing chatter about their character. Ramirez even spoke about their character, Che Diaz in detail and revealed how the character had become a frequent topic of conversation for And Just Like That team.

Sara Ramirez reveals they are not Che Diaz

According to an interview with the New York Times, As Grey's Anatomy fame Sara Ramirez recently came out as nonbinary, they spoke about how the story of their character in the series, And Just Like That, was similar to their own but added that they didn't recognise themselves in Che Diaz. Stating further about the ongoing buzz about the character, Ramirez admitted that they were aware of the hate existing online and added that they had to first protect their own mental health and own artistry. They also mentioned that they were really proud of the representation they created and built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval and here to be themselves.

“I’m very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being. I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.”

Furthermore, Sara Ramirez even stated that they weren't in control of writing and added how they were welcoming the passion that folks brought to the table. Moreover, they mentioned that their character, Che Diaz had their own audience that they spoke to who really got a kick out of what they were doing.

“I’m also not in control of the writing,” Ramirez continued. “I welcome the passion that folks are bringing to the table around this representation. But in real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they’re doing.”

