Anita Hassanandani Gives Glimpse Of Her Striking Transformation From 'KSKS' To 'Naagin 4'

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram to share a transformation picture collage of her. In this picture collage, Anita Hassanandani's TV shows' looks are shown. One look is from her show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii while the other one is from her recent show Naagin 4.

In her Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii look, Anita Hassanandani is seen donning an innocent facial expression with all dressed up in a bridal look. On the other hand, for her Naagin 4 look, she is seen sporting a fierce facial expression as she is dressed in a saree. Anita Hassanandani played the role of Tanushree in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii while in Naagin 4, she played the role of Vishakha.

Anita Hassanandani's then and now picture

Anita Hassanandani shared another picture of her transformation. In this picture collage, there is an unseen picture of Anita Hassanandani from 2002 when she starred in a Telugu movie. The actor's recent picture was also a part of picture collage to depict the transformation from 2002 to 2020. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's picture.

Anita Hassanadani's wedding pictures

Anita Hassanandani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohit Reddy on October 18, 2013. The actor was in a courtship with the Goa-based investment banker for two years before they decided to get married. Rohit Reddy now works from Mumbai and is often seen posting pictures with his gorgeous wife. In the recent past, some unseen pictures from their wedding had gone viral on social media. Check out Rohit Reddy and Anita Hasanandani’s photos from the wedding.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got hitched in Goa in a beautiful South Indian wedding ceremony. It has been revealed that the couple got married and had a wedding reception on the same day. Anita Hassanandani‘s friends from the television industry were part of her lavish wedding.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Anita Hassanandani can be seen wearing a white coloured sari with a red coloured border. The actor wore a matching red coloured blouse and some pearl jewellery to complete the look. She also wore a gold necklace as well as a gold waistband. She tied her hair up and wore a maang teeka. She completed the look by securing her hair tightly in a bun with white coloured flowers around it. On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani’s husband is seen keeping it glammed up in a Sherwani. The couple is seen walking around the sacred fire as well as following all the rituals of the wedding.

