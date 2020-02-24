The Debate
Anita Hassanandani Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Television News

Anita Hassanandani is known for her roles in soap operas like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Naagin'. Check out her outfits for a date night.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is one of the famous faces of the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her role as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin. She also made her film debut with the Tamil movie, Varushamellam Vasantham. Apart from her acting skills, the actor is also known for her sartorial choices. With her instagram posts, she never fails to inspire her fans. Here are some times when she gave major fashion ideas for date night.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy's Latest Video Will Make You Go "Crazy". Here's Why

Anita Hassanandani outfits that are perfect for a date night

Pretty in pink gown dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Floral print dress and jacket combination

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

White polka outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Woman in black

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Silver shimmery outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani Opens Up After Results Are Announced

Pretty dusty pink dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

In blue and gold combination

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Shades of yellow

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Goa Vacation

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Looks Relaxed In Her Vacation Pictures By The Pool

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
