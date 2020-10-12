Anita Hassanandani Says Her Becoming Pregnant Was 'God's Plan', Calls It 'prefect Timing'

Days after announcing her pregnancy with husband Rohit Reddy, Indian television actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a new video, which features the actor and her husband speaking about welcoming the bundle of joy soon.

In the video, Anita Hassanandani revealed that her becoming pregnant was a part of God’s plan and called it 'perfect timing'. In the video, she said, “we have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready.”

'We wanted to settle with a baby': Anita Hassanandani

The actor continued, “We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly”. Speaking about how Anita broke the news to him, Rohit Reddy, in the video, mentioned that his father was in the hospital for over a month and Anita got herself tested there. Adding to the same, Rohit revealed that he was ‘overwhelmed’ when he first heard the news.

Fans react

Sharing her experience of pregnancy in the video’s caption, Anita Hassanandani mentioned that their journey to becoming parents will always be special for them. More so, Anita mentioned that as parents-to-be, she and her husband want nothing but the best for their baby. Adding to the same, Anita Hassanandani revealed that the preparation for the arrival of the baby has ‘gladly’ been the centre of their attention.

Anita on the work front

Anita Hassanandani was lauded for her performance in the much-acclaimed TV show, Naagin. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Besides working in the TV industry, Anita Hassanandani has also worked in many movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu languages. The actor has also worked in some South Indian movies including Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang and Nuvvu Nenu, which later was remade as Yeh Dil in Hindi with Tusshar Kapoor. She married Rohit in 2013.

(Image credits: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

