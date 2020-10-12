PM Modi To Release Commemorative Coin In Honour Of Vijaya Raje Scindia

PM Modi announced that he will be taking part in a virtual ceremony on the occasion of the birth anniversary of BJP's co-founder Vijaya Raje Scindia on October 12. During the ceremony, Narendra Modi will be releasing a commemorative coin of Rs. 100 as a tribute to Scindia. Taking to Twitter, he said that the coin would be released at 11 am as a part of 'Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations'.

Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs. 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

As a part of the celebrations, the Rs. 100 commemorative coin was minted by the Ministry of Finance. According to the official press release by the Ministry of Culture, Family members of Vijaya Raje Scindia and several other dignitaries will be a part of the virtual celebration. During the September episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi said, "Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia dedicated her life to the service of people. She was from a royal family and had no shortage of wealth, power, and other resources. But still, she spent her life for public services, like a mother."

Read | PM Modi Launches Physical Distribution Of Property Cards Under 'SVAMITVA' Scheme

Read | PM Modi Chairs BJP's CEC Meeting To Finalise Candidates For Upcoming Bihar Elections

Read | PM Modi Lauds Kerala Girl For Singing Himachali Song ‘Chamba Kitni door’

Read | Jyotiraditya Scindia Fires Blazing Reply To Congress Calling Him Traitor; Asks Question

Vijaya Raje Scindia

Born on 12 October 1919, Vijaya Raje Scindia was named Lekha Divyeshwari Devi at birth. At the age of 22, she got married to the Maharaja of Gwalior, Jivajirao Scindia. This is when her name was changed to Vijaya Raje Scindia. Popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior, Vijaya Raje Scindia was a founding member of BJP and an active member of Jana Sangh. She was elected to Lok Sabha 7 times and 2 times to Rajya Sabha. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje is a senior BJP leader along with her grandson Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia.

Read | New `Maharajas' In Congress Should Explain Their Wealth: Scindia

Read | Chirag Paswan Thanks PM Modi For The Arrangements During The Funeral Of Ram Vilas Paswan