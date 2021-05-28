Anita Hassanandani Shares Picture With Ekta Kapoor, Says, 'friendship Is A Two-way Street'

Television actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Friday, May 28, 2021, to share a happy picture with her dear friend and producer Ekta Kapoor. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note where she was all-praise for Ekta. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Anita shares a happy post with Ekta

Anita Hassanandani shared a sweet picture of herself and Ekta Kapoor that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen taking a selfie of them where they are looking at the camera and are showing off their happy faces. The duo can be seen donning simple outfits and minimal makeup. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “Friendship is a two-way street FriendsForever. I [purple heart emoji] U”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Anita shared the post online, Ekta was quick enough to leave a sweet comment. She wrote, “tashuuuuuuuuuuuuu" with many red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, “Aww. This is so adorable”. Another user wrote, “love, love, love this picture”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

The two have collaborated on several popular television shows and movies, including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kucch Toh Hai etc. This is not the first time Anita shared a picture of her and Ekta. Anita is frequently photographed with Ekta Kapoor.

Earlier, the actor shared another happy post where she along with Ekta, Krystle D’souza and many of her close friends can be seen posing for the camera. They are all smiles for the picture. Along with the picture, she wrote, “My happy place”. Take a look at the post below.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy recently welcomed a baby boy. The couple has named their son Aaravv and is frequently seen gushing about him on their respective social media accounts. Anita recently shared a photo from her pregnancy days. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote that she missed her belly and being pregnant. Take a look at the recent post below.

