Anita Hassanandani Turns 40; Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Send Her Wishes

Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her 40th birthday today. The actor’s social media handle was flooded with numerous wishes from her friends and family as they posted pictures and videos with her. From Ekta Kapoor to Nia Sharma to Divyanka Tripathi, here is a look at some of the birthday wishes that the actor received on social media today.

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy's wish for her

Rohit Reddy dedicated a birthday post for Anita. He captioned the post as, "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!" The post had a picture of Anita sleeping and Rohit had written on her cheek, "Happy birthday".

Naagin co-star Surbhi Jyoti wishes for Anita's birthday

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani have shared the screen in popular TV series, Naagin. Surbhi posted a picture with Anita and wrote in the caption, "I Love you" and "happy birthday".

Arjun Bijlani's wish for Anita Hassanandani's birthday

Arjun Bijlani posted a collage of pictures with Anita wishing her on her birthday. He captioned the post as "Lockdown specialist new mommy. Have a great one".

Birthday wishes by Abhishek Kapur

Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur too posted a birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani. He wrote in the caption of the picture with her, "Happy birthday much love".

Krystle D’Souza wishes Anita

Krystle D'souza posted a gorgeous selfie with the birthday girl Anita. She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Aniii" with a heart emoticon.

TV actor Pankit Thakker too posted a picture with Anita to wish her a happy birthday. He wrote in the caption of the picture, "Happy birthday Anita Hassanandani. Rock on and keep inspiring people cheers".

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram stories saw that the actor reposted a number of celebrity wishes.

Nia Sharma's birthday wish

Bharti Singh wishes Anita on her birthday

