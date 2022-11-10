Anita Hassanandani Undergoes Massive Physical Transformation With 'zero Diet'; Watch Video

Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her physical transformation journey on social media, mentioning that she shed her post-pregnancy weight without following any strict diet. The TV star, who welcomed son Aaravv with husband Rohit Reddy last year, revealed that she ate everything instead of following a diet, stressing that consistency is the key. The actor received compliments from fellow TV stars as well as fans who were 'stunned' by the transformation.

Anita Hassanandani undergoes a massive physical transformation with 'zero diet'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita dropped a video that started with her showing her belly fat on camera. It then transitioned to Anita flaunting her leaner self with a big smile on her face. In the caption, she wrote, "All you got to be is consistent.

Getting there. Still a lonnnnnnnggggg way to go. Mind you with zero diet! I eat everything." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, actor Mahhi Vij wrote, "My stunner always," while Rajev Pual wrote, "Super duper impressive @anitahassanandani..you must be inspiring so many new mothers. Best wishes and love to lil Boy." Others such as Ankita Lokhande, and Shraddha Arya also lauded Anita.

Fans too were highly impressed by Anita's dedication towards getting fit, with many dropping comments like, "Commendable," "Top work @anitahassanandani all your hard work," and "Superb transformation," among other remarks.

Anita Hassanandani is quite active on social media. She regularly shares pictures and videos on Instagram featuring her little one Aaravv. Earlier this year, she spoke about the struggles of getting back to work post-pregnancy. Sharing a series of pictures with her son, she wrote, "Some peekaboo moments with my boo before I head for an audition! An actor's struggle is real…Didn’t realise getting back to work post-pregnancy will be so tough. What can I say….Wish me luck."

Anita has starred in a number of popular shows like Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more. She was also a part of reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Nach Baliye.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANITAHASSANANDANI)