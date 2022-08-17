'No I’m Not Preggers Again': Anita Hassanandani Confuses Fans With Her Baby Bump Photo

A photo of Naagin actor Anita Hassanandani is doing rounds on social media. The pic saw her showcasing her baby bump, with her husband Rohit Reddy holding her stomach. The couple welcomed their first child Aaravv in February 2021.

Though she clarified in the caption that she is not pregnant, it left netizens gushing and confused at the same time. Take a look at the picture below:

Sharing the adorable post, she wrote, "No I’m not preggers again!!! Grrrrrrr @rohitreddygoa (sic)". In the picture, Anita could be seen wearing a white-coloured vest top teamed up with a mauve-coloured overcoat as she flaunted her baby bump, while Rohit Reddy, who was seen sitting at her feet, laughed as he watches his wife hold her belly. While fans speculated that the actor is expecting a second child, others were quick to spot that it was an old pic.

Netizens, who were amazed to see Hassanandani's post, dropped several reactions, as evident from the comments section. A fan commented, "Early second baby oh Congratulations Ji", another one wrote that the actor was 'copying' Bipasha Basu, who recently announced her first pregnancy with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, while others dropped hearts at the post.

Bipasha Basu announces pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover

The news came a day after actor Bipasha Basu announced her first pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover. The actor duo shared photos of themselves posing together as the former flaunts her baby bump. In the first image, Basu was seen wearing a white shirt and showing off her growing baby belly while her Alone co-star was seen staring at her and resting one hand on the bump.

Sharing adorable pics, the duo wrote in the caption, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga" (sic).