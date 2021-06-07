Anita Hassanandani Wishes Ekta Kapoor On Her Birthday, Expresses 'love And Gratitude'

Ekta Kapoor celebrates her 46th birthday today, and the wishes from her friends and family have begun pouring in. Actor Anita Hassanandani, who is one of her closest friends, posted an elaborate wish for the producer on her Instagram, with a picture of both of them. In the post, Anita Hassanandani mentioned how important Ekta Kapoor is in her life and also got a reply from the latter.

Anita Hassanandani’s wish for Ekta Kapoor

For Ekta Kapoor's birthday, Anita Hassanandani posted a picture of the two of them with a caption that reads, “I always make it a point to wish you sharp @ midnight cos I want to be the first to wish you… Being a new mom I doubt I will be awake then so I’m posting and wishing you before time… That way I’ll maintain being the first one to wish you. cos you are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos You are FAMILY 💜 I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you I wish you great health happiness and LOVE. Muaaah muaaah muaaahh Happiest birthday 🥳”

Take a look at the post from Anita Hassanandani's Instagram:

The post soon got a reply from Ekta Kapoor, where she wrote, “Taaaashuuuu I love uuuu.” Besides Ekta Kapoor, actors Ridhi Dogra and Sailesh Gulabani also sent their love in the comments. A lot of Anita Hassanandani’s fans and followers also showed their love for the picture and wrote some birthday wishes in her comment section.

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor have collaborated multiple times in the past, which strengthened their friendship over time. Besides Anita Hassanandani’s TV serials, a lot of her movies in the Hindi film industry have been produced by Ekta Kapoor. Some of these include Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa, and Ragini MMS 2. Anita Hassanandani’s first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor was the TV serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, which was produced by the latter. It aired from 2001 - 2002.

