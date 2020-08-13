Ankita Konwar Posts Throwback Video With Milind Soman, Fans Call Them World's Best Couple

Ankita Konwar recently posted a video with husband Milind Soman on Instagram Reels. The video featured Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman walking into a restaurant and she mentioned the video was a throwback. Many fans have responded to the post with positive remarks. Take a look at the video and the comments on the post.

Ankita Konwar's Post

Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram to post a throwback video. The couple had their back to the camera and were seen walking into a restaurant. Ankita was seen holding Milind's arm. The video was quite dark and both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman were faintly visible in the video. The video also had the song One And Only by Adele playing.

Ankita added a nice caption. She mentioned how Milind was her 'one and only' smartly mentioning the song. She wrote - My one and only (emoji) #feelkaroreelkaro #throwback #travel #majormissing

Many people responded to the post. Most of the comments mentioned that the couple looked good. One fan wrote - Face isn't visible but the grace is same, both the epitome of love and positivity walking on the flame. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Ankita Konwar's Instagram

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are both moderately active on Instagram. Ankita recently posted a picture of herself with her black cat. She wrote a long caption about how she was a 'dog person' but was glad she could make friends with her cat as well. She wrote - I grew up with the friendliest dog possible, as a result I always loved dogs.But cats always fascinated me, the amount of confidence and cattitude they exude, makes it irresistible not to play with them. I have known this one for the last 6 years and she took her time to warm up to me But phew, finally she accepts me as a slave. Take a look at the post:

Milind Soman also took to Instagram to upload a picture with his wife. They both could be seen relaxing and Milind wrote - Laziness is a natural instinct, in prehistoric times when danger would be lurking constantly, we would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary, say to hunt, gather food or flee...Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Milind Soman's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Ankita Konwar's Instagram

