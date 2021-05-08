Ankita Lokhande And Shraddha Arya Meet For Fun Friday Night, Check Out Pics

Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande recently met her long time BFF Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya. The duo shared a warm hug and spent some quality time with each other. Shraddha Arya recently took to her Instagram to share a story from the night, with both the ladies in a warm embrace. Ankita Lokhande's Instagram also features a few pictures from the same night.

When Pavitra Rishta met Kundali Bhagya

The picture shared by Shraddha Arya is from when the girls met for a fun Friday night recently. The two best friends reunited after a long time and were seen enjoying each other's company. Ankita Lokhande's Instagram showcases several cherishable moments from the said night. The actresses were seen gobbling up some chocolates, sipping on some wine, and just having a gala time together.

Ankita also revealed in a video shared on her Instagram that their friendship goes back a long way. Both, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Arya have known each other for a long time now. The Zee ladies have been friends for over 16 years and their friendship is going as strong as ever.

The Balaji connection

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta, whereas Shraddha Arya earned her huge fanbase from Kundali Bhagya. Both the shows are the stars of Balaji Telefilms' shows and thus, Ankita was seen mentioning "Jai Balaji" in her Instagram post with Shraddha hinting at the common connection. Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post calling them "cuties", while Shraddha gave a virtual kiss to her best friend.

On the work front for Shraddha and Ankita

Shraddha Arya is currently seen in the successful Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, playing the role of Preeta Luthra. The recent track features Karan played by Dheeraj Dhoopar taking the blame for murder to save his lady love, while Preeta getting determined to save her husband. Whereas, Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 has recently bagged another film titled Iti. She has bagged the lead role in the murder mystery film and will soon begin shooting for it in Shimla.

