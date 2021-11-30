Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Begin Wedding Preparations, Hand Out Invitations; See Pic

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and currently gearing up to tie the knot. The couple receives heaps of love online and often shared pictures and videos of their relationship with each other.

Recently, pictures of the duo distributing wedding invites made the rounds on social media.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spotted distributing wedding invites

Ankita was seen hand in hand with her beau as they two smiled for the cameras. The actor was seen in a pastel yellow traditional outfit, while Vicky Jain wore a grey shirt. Take a look at the pictures of the duo that made their way online here.

Ankita recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a few pairs of footwear. One pair of sliders read, ‘bride-to-be’, which was beautifully embroidered on it. Lokhande recently hosted a bachelorette party, which was attended by her close friends including Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. She stunned in a wine-coloured outfit and posted a few pictures online.

The actor has always been vocal about her love for Vicky and often pens down adorable and meaningful captions for him. She recently lauded him for the supports and love he has always given her and mentioned that he has been with her through thick and thin. Her caption read, "You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me." She also thanked him for being the 'best boyfriend in the world' and thanked him for treating her like a 'princess'. "I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot.", she wrote.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita