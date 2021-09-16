Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 'Pavitra Rishta 2' With Her 'real-life Manav': Watch

Ankita is celebrating by cutting a cake, but the reason was not her birthday. The actor was joyous over the recent release of her show Pavitra Rishta 2. She had her boyfriend Vicky Jain and her other loved ones around her to mark the occasion.

Ankita expressed her gratitude for the love that she has been receiving for her role as Archana in the show. She took to Instagram to give a glimpse into the celebrations.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Pavitra Rishta 2 release

Dressed in her outfit as Archana from the show, Ankita got excited to see the special cake that was arranged to mark the event. The cake had the poster of the serial and it was the reason why she didn't feel like cutting it. Ankit said in the video, "Cake kaatne ka mann nahi hai (I do not feel like cutting the cake)."

As Vicky asked what song should they sing, since it could not be a 'Happy Birthday' song, they crooned the title song of the show. They pointed to each other as the lyrics mentioned being each other's 'sahara' (support).

She then called Vicky her 'real life Manav,' the name of her character Archana's love interest, which is being played by Shaheer Sheikh. The Manikarnika star termed it as a 'day full of love and blessings'. She added that she was 'grateful' for the love, support and appreciation for the show.

She had previously shared that she was 'nervous' as the show is returning. She had revealed it in a video shot by her co-star Shaheer Sheikh. They could be seen asking each other what they felt about the show ahead of the release.

"You know how much I love Pavitra Rishta," she replied to Shaheer's question.

Shaheer also stated that he was nervous and hoped that people love the show, recommended it to others and find it 'simple, pure and beautiful.'

Ankita then praised Shaheer for his performance as Manav and they then posed for a selfie while recording the video.

Pavitra Rishta, which premiered for six years from 2009, was the turning point in the careers of Ankita and late Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. The show is returning after seven years.

The second season of Pavitra Rishta 2 is streaming on Zee5 from September 15. The series consists of 8 episodes, that have been released together.