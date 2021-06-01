Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Pavitra Rishta', Says ''times Flies Quickly''

Pavitra Rishta clocked 12 years since its release on June 1, 2009. Created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the serial starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. Celebrating the milestone, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared an IGTV clip, wherein she added Pavitra Rishta's title song and pics and videos, featuring the entire team. Let us take a peek into 12 years of Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates 12 years of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande also penned a lengthy note dedicated to 12 years of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "12 years of Pavitra rishta 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly". She further shared, "With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television".

Talking about the experience of working as Archana in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita said, "Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship".

Further, Ankita Lokhande went on to thank the makers of the film and her family. She said, "Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew". "Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me", Ankita Lokhande concluded.

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post. Ankita's co-actor from the show, Prathana Behere commented, "missing everything. always grateful for this show". One of the users said, "12 years of sushant and ankita you both stole our heart with your chemistry", while another added, "@lokhandeankita greatful to have you ❤ my Archana manav....love youuuuu so much". A fan commented, "Congratulations Meri jaan for completing 12 glorious years of Pavitra Rishta". Another fan comment read as "A Pavitra Rishta Indeed". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Ankita Lokhande as Archana in Pavitra Rishta won millions of hearts. The show aired on Zee Tv on June 1 and ran for five years. Pavitra Rishta went off-air on October 25, 2014. The star cast included Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Hiten Tejvani, Usha Nadkarni, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and many others.

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM AND STILL FROM PAVITRA RISHTA

