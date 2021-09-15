Last Updated:

‘Pavitra Rishta 2’: Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande Lauded As Manav And Archana

‘Pavitra Rishta 2’ was released on Zee5 on Wednesday. Fans praised Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande for their portrayals of Manav and Archana respectively.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Pavitra Rishta 2

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita


Pavitra Rishta 2 made a comeback to the small screen on Wednesday. The all-new instalment on the show saw Shaheer Sheikh take on the role of Manav, which was initially played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Although fans did not fancy Shaheer as Manav, they began to take a liking to him after the release of the show and praised him and his co-star Ankita Lokhande for their work in the show. Pavitra Rishta 2 was released on Zee5 on September 15.

Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande receive praise for their roles in Pavitra Rishta 2

Although fans did not love Shaheer Sheikh as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, they began to welcome and praise him for his role after its release. They also lauded the duo for their chemistry, which won hearts and also brought tears to fans’ eyes. 

A Twitter user called the new season of the show a ‘Simple story full of emotions’. They mentioned that it can make viewers laugh, cry, feel sad and believe in love. They also mentioned that the actors performed ‘beyond everyone's expectations’.

A fan called Shaheer Sheikh's Manav 'spectacular' and mentioned that he can pull off any role with hard work and dedication. Other users also welcomed Sheikh as Manav in their tweets. Some fans also mentioned that they were 'falling for' Manav.

The actor was also lauded for his 'natural and realistic' acting in the show opposite Ankita Lokhande's Archana. Fans also mentioned that Shaheer Sheikh's character made them cry. A fan mentioned, "You made me cry that too early in the morning," while another wrote, "I cried with Manav". They also mentioned that he had 'won everyone's heart' with his acting.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande expressed that she was reminded of the late Sushant Singh Rajput when she saw Shaheer Sheikh take on the role of Manav. The actor mentioned that it was her and Sushant, who created Pavitra Rishta together and they will always remain Manav and Archana for the fans who watched the show from day one. Lokhande shared the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 on her Instagram account and wrote, "Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge?"

Watch trailer here

(Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita)

Tags: Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh
First Published:
