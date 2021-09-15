‘Pavitra Rishta 2’: Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande Lauded As Manav And Archana

Pavitra Rishta 2 made a comeback to the small screen on Wednesday. The all-new instalment on the show saw Shaheer Sheikh take on the role of Manav, which was initially played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Although fans did not fancy Shaheer as Manav, they began to take a liking to him after the release of the show and praised him and his co-star Ankita Lokhande for their work in the show. Pavitra Rishta 2 was released on Zee5 on September 15.

Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande receive praise for their roles in Pavitra Rishta 2

Although fans did not love Shaheer Sheikh as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, they began to welcome and praise him for his role after its release. They also lauded the duo for their chemistry, which won hearts and also brought tears to fans’ eyes.

A Twitter user called the new season of the show a ‘Simple story full of emotions’. They mentioned that it can make viewers laugh, cry, feel sad and believe in love. They also mentioned that the actors performed ‘beyond everyone's expectations’.

Simple story full of emotions,they will make you smile,laugh,,sad,believe in love & will make you cry simply becoz all have performed beyond everyone's expectations👏

Take a bow @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #NanditaMehra & the whole team #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate pic.twitter.com/M68zKx6oD7 — ritasha.fj (@ritasha_fj) September 15, 2021

A fan called Shaheer Sheikh's Manav 'spectacular' and mentioned that he can pull off any role with hard work and dedication. Other users also welcomed Sheikh as Manav in their tweets. Some fans also mentioned that they were 'falling for' Manav.

#PavitraRishta2 A must watch #ShaheerSheikh as Manav is jst spectacular and outstanding @Shaheer_S have justified Manav character and proved it again that you can pull out any difficult roles with your hard & dedication 👏#PavitraRishta2 #ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/i4yR07O6n4 — 𝑀𝑑.𝑆ℎ𝑎ℎ𝑒𝑒𝑟 - 𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑀𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑣 (@Md_ShaheerSns) September 15, 2021

If We Are Getting Shaheer Sheikh Content Straight For Minimum 5 Hours,How Can One Not Get Excited??🤩💃🕺💃



"WELCOME SHAHEER AS MANAV"



RandeepRai In Pavitra Rishta#ShaheerAsManav #ArchanaKaPavitraRishta #ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/2ljSOXO7oc — VaiShShaheerBirdie47 (@VaiShShaheerFan) September 14, 2021

This Moment 😭, I m crying @Shaheer_S You did such a amazing job as Manav, just falling for you Again and againe🥺💕#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/GCbKSaRCDw — Preeti🐦🐦 (@preetiii078910) September 15, 2021

The actor was also lauded for his 'natural and realistic' acting in the show opposite Ankita Lokhande's Archana. Fans also mentioned that Shaheer Sheikh's character made them cry. A fan mentioned, "You made me cry that too early in the morning," while another wrote, "I cried with Manav". They also mentioned that he had 'won everyone's heart' with his acting.

This Whole Cafe Sequence is Just So Heart Touching 🥺❤️



Such a Natural and realistic acting🤧💞



Now Really Can't Wait For Season 2💃🥺#ShaheerSheikh#AnkitaLokhande #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/FQ68RhwOU3 — VaiShShaheerBirdie47 (@VaiShShaheerFan) September 14, 2021

Me watching the last 5 mins of #PavitraRishta2

What have you done man 😭😭😭😭😭

You made me cry that too early in the morning 💔🚶🏻‍♀️#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerInPR2 #PavitraRishta pic.twitter.com/z3azwrBvd4 — 𝙍𝙄𝙊 (@Rio_ChaiPio) September 15, 2021

I want to tell you that I cried with Manav @Shaheer_S!! .. All 8 episodes were so Beautiful.

You have shined bright n won everyone's heart..(yet again)

Your hardwork,patience n dedication has paid off definitely...

Loads of love💗#PavitraRishta2#ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/USJXJFzXhW — Juhi Agarwal (@itsjuhi004) September 15, 2021

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande expressed that she was reminded of the late Sushant Singh Rajput when she saw Shaheer Sheikh take on the role of Manav. The actor mentioned that it was her and Sushant, who created Pavitra Rishta together and they will always remain Manav and Archana for the fans who watched the show from day one. Lokhande shared the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 on her Instagram account and wrote, "Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge?"

Watch trailer here

