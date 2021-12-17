December was packed with some of the biggest weddings of the year with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tying the knot, days after which Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's nuptials took place. Glimpses from Ankita and Vicky's wedding festivities have set the internet ablaze and joining the trail of pictures is Ankita's 'Dabang Dulhan' avatar at one of her wedding ceremonies. The Pavitra Rishta star looked stunning in a shimmery white lehenga which she paired with matching silver jewellery.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in Mumbai. The grand affair saw the couple's family members and many popular faces from the television industry in attendance. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who shared screen space with the bride in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was also present at the couple's Sangeet ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande shares glimpses from pre-wedding festivities

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 17, Ankita shared myriad glimpses which showcase her in a dapper avatar as she takes to the stage. The actor can be seen performing with quirky shades on in the first picture, while other glimpses also give a peek into the extravagant ceremony. For the caption, she wrote, "Dabang Dulhan" along with a couple of emoticons. Take a look.

Only yesterday, Ankita shared a glimpse from her Sangeet ceremony, where she can be seen having a dreamy moment with Vicky. In the caption, she also revealed one of the many things that brought the duo closer. "To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love with you.", she wrote. The Manikarnika actor stunned in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra ensemble, while Vicky looked handsome in a black embroidered blazer and off-white shirt.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's wedding

Shortly after the wedding ceremony earlier this week, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared the first official pictures from the ceremony. She looked ethereal in a golden embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga. She also donned a long veil, which looked every bit beautiful. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!".

(Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita)