Ankita Lokhande Slays In Jaw-dropping Silver Bralette Dress, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande is known for her incredible acting in the popular Ekta Kapoor's television series, Pavitra Rishta. The show was a grand success and fetched a lot of TRP for Zee TV back in the days; Ankitaa as Archana nailed her character. The serial is still in etched in the hearts of many TV show lovers.

After Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande was seen playing a prominent character in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. With her growing fame, Ankita's career is also blooming. She keeps sharing little details of her everyday life on social media. Recently she shared some of her pictures on Instagram, and fans are going crazy over her sense of fashion.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram posts

Ankita Lokhande adorned a mesh bralette dress. The dress has floral detailing in the abdominal region. The thick silver strap attire has a long silver sequinned designing which looks like a mermaid detailing. Ankita complemented the look with nude makeup, pink lipstick, and matching eyeshadow.

Ankita Lokhande will return on the silver screen with her upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The action drama is currently being filmed and it is going to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

