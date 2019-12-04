Ankita Lokhande Looks Pretty In Pink As She Steps Out For A Fashion Event; See Pics

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut this year with the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie starred Kangana Ranaut in a pivotal role. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office and received much appreciation from film critics and fans for its acting and cinematography. Before entering Bollywood, Ankita had a successful career in the television industry. Recently, the actor attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. The actor is already making headlines with her amazing fashion choices and styles.

Ankita graced the red carpet in a blush pink boy-fitted gown. The gown had a thigh-high slit detail with the structured torso. The ensemble also had net details on one side. The off-shoulder sleeves of the blush pink gown had rhinestones on it that added just perfect amount of sparkle to the whole attire. The actor opted for matching colour strappy heels with the look. Ankita went for a high messy top-knot bun and left a few strands of hair loose in front of the face. The actor opted for a soft pink smokey eye makeup look with nude pink glossy lips. Ankita completed her look with silver dangler earrings and a bracelet. The look was styled by Hemlataa Pariwal, Aashni Shah and Trupti Singh.

Check out the look here:

On the work front, Ankita will be starring in the action thriller film Baaghi 3. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and it is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. In the film, Ankita will be playing the role of Shraddha’s sister. The film is expected to release in March 2020 and is expected to be an action-packed film. Ankita Lokhande has also performed a cameo in another movie, Ek Thi Naayka, and was also seen in various reality shows.

