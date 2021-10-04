Ankita Lokhande Shares Adorable Pictures From An Outing With Beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and her beau, Vicky Jain, often share loved-up photos with their fans. The couple has been dating for a few years and is often spotted together. Ankita recently spent some time with her boyfriend and some other close friends. Taking to Instagram, she shared several glimpses of her outing and wrote about living in the present.

Ankita Lokhande recently shared a photo compilation via Instagram. The pictures had Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in loved-up and fun poses. While the Pavitra Rishta star donned a shimmery pair of a jacket and shorts, Vicky Jain looked dapper in a brown pullover and a pair of jeans. In the caption, Ankita wrote, "Soak in as much of today as you possibly can – the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph, and the sorrow. These are in our daily lives but we often forget to take them in and truly appreciate them."

Here are some more loved-up photos of Ankita and Vicky

A week ago, Ankita Lokhande treated her fans with yet another adorable photo with Vicky Jain. The couple twinned in pink ethnic ensembles. While Ankita fashioned a saree, Vicky Jain wore kurta pajama. The two shared a romantic pose before the camera. Ankita penned a heartfelt caption and wrote how God planned a beautiful love story for her. The caption read, "Don’t underestimate the beauty of God's love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine."

Ankita Lokhande is currently starring in the show Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The show began streaming on Zee5 on September 15, 2021. As Ankita Lokhande celebrated the show's commencement, she shared her happy moment with her beau, Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande shared a video of her cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen holding hands with Vicky Jain. She also thanked her fans for showering love on her new show. The caption read, "15/09/2021 Pavitra Rishta A day full of love and blessings. Thank you each and everyone for the love, support, and appreciation. Grateful."

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 stars Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The show is a sequel to the hit show Pavitra Rishta. It had Ankita Lokhande playing Archana while late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portraying the role of Manav.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita