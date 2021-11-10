Ankita Lokhande Sparks Off Wedding Rumours With Vicky Jain; Shares Picture Of Preparations

Actor Ankita Lokhande who is often seen sharing mushy pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain has been rumoured to tie the knot soon. Putting all speculations to rest, the actor recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a couple of pairs of footwear she obtained. One pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it.

A packing container also had the text ‘Happy Bride’ penned on it. Though she did not caption the story; she simply tagged the manufacturer and extra a folded palms emoji. Previously, according to a report from Indian Express, a friend close to the couple informed the outlet that Ankita and Vicky have fixed the date for their wedding. In a bid to keep the affair private, only close friends of the couple have been informed about the ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande gives a glimpse of pre-wedding gifts

The invitation cards for the reception will be sent out after carrying out a few rituals and puja ceremonies, as reported by Indian Express. The friend of the couple also told the news outlet that Ankita and Vicky's wedding will take place in Mumbai considering that they both hail from the city.

Ankita had earlier expressed her desire for a destination wedding. Apart from this, Ankita has never shied away from professing her feelings for Vicky. Additionally, she had shared a lengthy post for beau Vicky Jain where she poured her heart out while expressing her feeling for him.

She wrote, ''Dear vikki , You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me, (sic),” she wrote a couple of weeks back on Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita has once again recreated magic on screen as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2 alongside Zaheer Sheikh as Manav. The show is the sequel to the popular television daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita