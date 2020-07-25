Ankita Lokhande To Karanvir Bohra; TV Celebs Get Teary-eyed Watching SSR's 'Dil Bechara'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film premiered at 7.30 PM IST. As Dil Bechara premiered online, several celebrities and fans watched the movie as soon as it was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Recently, many television celebrities shared their Dil Bechara reactions. Take a look at a few celebrities' reviews for Dil Bechara.

Ankita Lokhande

After paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on the completion of one month of his death by lighting a lamp, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to pen a post minutes before Dil Bechara's release on Hotstar. "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!," Lokhande wrote. She also shared the poster of Dil Bechara.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra also took to his Twitter to share his review for Dil Bechara. Addressing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he said, "My buddy #SushanthSinghRajput you will be missed so so so much. I can't imagine how sad your family must be after seeing #DilBechara You were the life of this film and the irony is you aren't in this life anymore" (sic). Take a look at Karanvir's tweet.

My buddy #SushanthSinghRajput you will be missed so so so much, I can't imagine how sad your family must be after seeing #DilBechara

You were the life of this film and the irony is you aren't in this life anymore. ðŸ˜¥

ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ· — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) July 24, 2020

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared the picture after watching Dil Bechara. Sharing a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, Hina Khan wrote, "I just don't know what to write". She also tagged Mukesh Chhabra in her post.

Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bohra's wife also shared how she felt after watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. She wrote, "How endearing you are on screen #SushantSinghRajput.. you always were.. Watching #DilBechara.. thinking of you.. missing you... Sending you love and light, friend.." (sic). Teejay also shared a still from the movie while she was watching it.

How endearing you are on screen #SushantSinghRajput.. you always were.. â¤ï¸ Watching #DilBechara.. thinking of you.. missing you.. Sending you love and light, friend.. ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/4dgIJia3Qn — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) July 24, 2020

Rohit Bose Roy

Actor Rohit Bose Roy shared the picture of his TV screen where Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie can be seen. The actor shared the picture with a crying emoticon to express his emotions. Take a look at his tweet.

Himanshi Khurana

TV actor Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter to share a snip of Dil Bechara and wrote, "And then When he said, 'Raja to mar gaya'. #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput" (sic). She shared the message with two crying emoticons. Take a look at her tweet:

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai also shared that she felt heavy while watching Sushant Singh Rajput on-screen. She also mentioned that she couldn't stop her tears since it felt so real to watch Sushant on-screen. The actor completed her note by saying, "Beautiful message and on that note #Seri my friend.. #LoveYou #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput" (sic).

Felt so heavy while watching him.. his energetic soul and that that smile.. Couldn’t stop my tears.. so many memories.. felt sooo real while seeing him in the reel..

Beautiful message and on that note #Seri my friend.. #LoveYou ðŸ’#DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/tn6vqzmq97 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 24, 2020

Television celebrities' Dil Bechara reviews

Arti Singh

Chef Vikas Khanna

Watched #DilBechara in intervals as it was hard to watch in one go.

I had met Sushant once during IIFA Awards, NY

He was so human and yet so much God-like.

He is left all of us alone somewhere.

So much left in pain-incomplete#RIP

Thank you @CastingChhabra team for this legacy pic.twitter.com/5uTjaCj2Hv — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 25, 2020

Dalljiet Kaur

