Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Wedding: Shraddha Arya Gives Glimpse Into Royal Invitation

With the onset of the wedding season, several prominent Bollywood stars are hearing up to get hitched with their life partners. Adding to the list is Pavitra Rishta fame star Ankita Lokhande. The actor is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ahead of Ankita’s wedding, her friend Shraddha Arya gave a glimpse of the exquisite wedding invitation.

Shraddha who also tied the knot on November 16 with Rahul Sharma, took to her Instagram stories and shared a video while unfolding the card by Ankita. Shraddha wrote along with the video, “And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” In the video, Shraddha can be seen opening a royal blue invitation box of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invitation. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Shraddha added Kumar Sanu's famous wedding song Taare Hain Baaraati in the background of the video.

On December 3, Ankita had shared a series of pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, Ankita can be seen wearing a green silk saree with a pink and golden border. She also donned a mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings hanging from both sides. Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.



Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities.” Previously, several videos had also emerged online as the couple celebrated pre-wedding festivities. In the videos, Ankita danced with Vicky. She wore a shimmery off-white saree and Vicky opted for a grey kurta and black pants. Last month, Ankita had hosted a bachelorette party where she celebrated the night with some of her industry friends. The bash was attended by Ankita’s friends including Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. For the party, the bride-to-be looked stunning in a wine colour dress with ruffles.

Earlier this year, Ankita and Vicky celebrated their third anniversary. Ankita penned a long note for him along with a picture. “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow,” she wrote.

Image: Instagram/LokhandeAnkita/ShraddhaArya