Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Kick-start Their Pre-wedding Festivities; See Pictures

Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain and it seems that the actor has kick-started pre-wedding festivities. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the festivity that was attended by close friends and family members. Apart from Ankita, Vicky also gave a glimpse of the festivities.

In the pictures, Ankita Lokhande wore a simple green saree with a pink and golden border. She also wore a mundavalya, an ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides, and traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky can be seen wearing a simple cream colour kurta and paired it with white pants for the ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain begin their pre-wedding festivities

The candid shots showed Ankita smiling as she sits on Vicky’s lap. Vicky shared pictures where mundavalya was being tied on his forehead. The other picture was of the couple, posing goofily. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities.” Previously, several videos had also emerged online as the couple celebrated pre-wedding festivities. In the videos, Ankita danced with Vicky. She wore a shimmery off-white saree and Vicky opted for a grey kurta and black pants.



Last month, Ankita had hosted a bachelorette party where she celebrated the night with some of her industry friends. The bash was attended by Ankita’s friends including Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. For the party, the bride-to-be looked stunning in a wine colour dress with ruffles. Ankita’s friend Shrishty Rode was injured and came to the party despite a fractured leg.

The actor has always been vocal about her love for Vicky and often pens down adorable and meaningful captions for him. She recently lauded him for the supports and love he has always given her and mentioned that he has been with her through thick and thin. Earlier, the actor had sparked rumours when she had shared a picture of a couple of pairs of footwear she obtained. Ankita recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a few pairs of footwear. One pair of sliders read, ‘bride-to-be’, which was beautifully embroidered on it.

IMAGE: Instagram/LokhandeAnkita