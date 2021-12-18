Ankita Lokhande's Exquisite Wedding Lehenga Took '1600 Hours Of Craftsmanship'

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande got hitched to her longtime beau Vicky Jain on December 14 in a royal wedding ceremony in Mumbai in attendance of her family and friends. The couple shared pictures from their wedding on social media which were a hit amongst fans as they were in awe of the duo's wedding attires. The actor's exquisite lehenga was befitting to the regal theme wedding. However, it was not easy to make the ensemble as it is now revealed that it took almost 1600 hours.

Ankita Lokhande's wedding lehenga

The 36-year-old donned an exquisite lehenga from the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. The official Instagram handle of the designer shared the beautiful pictures from the wedding to share the details and the hard work that went behind creating the ensemble. The brand took to the Instagram handle to share the details of actor's bridal lehenga, ''Presenting the most indelible moments where they take a step forward towards their forever clad in our breathtaking couture. The beautiful #ManishMalhotraBride @lokhandeankita living every minute of her golden moment in our 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship, a #Nooraniyat bridal ensemble intricately hand embroidered in gold crystal beads and antique zardosi with geometric artwork, paired with a sheer trailing #mmveil in tassel detailing.''

On the other hand, Vicky Jain stunned in an ivory sherwani from Manish Malhotra's collection along with custom shoes. They further wrote, ''#ManishMalhotraGroom @jainvick in our #Nooraniyat Ivory sherwani embellished in beige Dori and vintage zardosi embroidery paired with ivory dhoti with custom made #manishmalhotrashoes.''

More on Ankita Lokhande's wedding with Vicky Jain

The grand ceremony was witnessed by several notable personalities from the television industry including Amruta Khanvilkar who documented their wedding through her social media. From Haldi to their grand celebration, the new bride also shared numerous stunning images and videos on her Instagram where they were seen celebrating their marriage in Bollywood style. She announced her marriage via social media by writing, ''Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!❤️''

On the work front, the 36-year-old was recently seen in the second season of her popular series Pavitra Rishta with Shaheer Sheikh. She also appeared in Tiger Shroff's actioner Baaghi 3.

