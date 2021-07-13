Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta 2 Coming Soon; Actor Shares Throwback Pic From Season 1

Ankita Lokhande, who gained massive popularity for her role in the tv show, Pavitra Rishta is all set to come back with an all-new season of the show. As the actor is recently filming for Pavitra Rishta 2, she has been sharing glimpses of the set and recently she added yet another glimpse and escalated the curiosity of her fans. Many of her fans were thrilled to have her back with the new season who stated how they missed her as well as the show.

Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself with her co-star from Pavitra Rishta 2 in which they can be seen standing together on the sets and holding a placard in hand. In the caption, she stated, “Sometimes in most ordinary lives we find the most extraordinary love stories.” Adding to it, she urged all his fans to “Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta” and revealed that it is slated to come soon on ZEE5. She also added a hashtag stating “it’s never too late”. She also tagged the Pavitra Rishta 2 cast and crew to her post namely Shaheer Sheikh who will be essaying the male lead of the show while other actors include Pooja Bhamrrah, Piyush Ranade, Nandita Mehra, Ritu Bhatia, and Ekta Kapoor.

Numerous fans were excited to see Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts for her and congratulated her for the new show. Many fans took to the comments section and mentioned how they could not wait further for the show to go on-air while many others sent their best wishes to Ankita Lokhande for her upcoming venture. Some fans also expressed their feeling on how much they loved this show and added how they were waiting for its release. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post.





As Ankita received tons of best wishes from her fans for Pavitra Rishta 2, she took to her Instagram stories and added a throwback photo of herself from the sets of the show in which she was seen taking a nap. Stating further, she mentioned that this is how she used to sleep during the show.

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM

Pavitra Rishta began streaming on TV in 2009 and soon became one of the popular tv shows among the audience. Featuring Ankita Lokhande and the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, other cast members of the show included actors namely Usha Nadkarni, Asha Negi, Ritvik Dhanjani, Ankit Narang, Karan Veer Mehra, and others.

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.