'Anokha Rishta' Cast: Jayam Ravi As Shakthi, Trisha As Divya And Others

Anokha Rishta, also known as Sakalakala Vallavan, is a Tamil action-comedy movie which is written and directed by Suraj and was released in 2015. The movie stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Anjali in pivotal roles and Prabhu and Soori in the supporting roles. The music is composed by S Thaman and the movie was later dubbed in Hindi as Anokha Rishta released on YouTube in September 2018.

Anokha Rishta Cast

Jayam Ravi as Shakthi

Shakthi falls in love with Anjali during an election. Shakthi is later forced to marry Divya. Once they are married, Divya tells Shakthi that they must get to know each other first and whenever Shakthi tries to do something good, it ends up on a bad note. This leads the couple to plan for a divorce. Later, Shakthi convinces her to stay with him for the sake of his parents.

Trisha as Divya

The character of Divya, who is the wife of Shakthi, is played by Trisha. Trisha is popular for her roles in Jodi, Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru and has also appeared in a Bollywood flick Khatta Meetha in the year 2007. In the movie, before the duo gets to know each other, Shakthi’s misfortune leads the pair to divorce. Divya is depicted as a very mature person towards her husband.

Anjali as Anjali

The role of Anjali, who is the love of Shakthi, is played by Anjali. Anjali predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema and has gained recognition after Kattradhu Thamizh. She is also popular for her roles in Angaadi Theru and Engaeyum Eppothum. In the movie, she is seen for a short time but has gained the attention of the audience.

Prabhu as Shakthi’s father

Prabhu is seen as Shakthi’s father. Prabhu appears predominantly in Tamil cinema. He made his debut with Sangili in the year 1982. He has featured in more than 200 movies as lead roles and supporting roles. In the movie, he gets Divya to stand for the female election. He is seen as a supportive and empowering person in the movie as he goes on to support his daughter-in-law.

Soori as Chinnasamy

Chinnasamy is played by the comedian Soori in the movie. Soori gained recognition with the movie Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu in the year 2009 and has appeared in movies such as Porali, Sundarapandian, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and many more. He is seen as Shakthi’s family enemy who fights over an election in the movie.

