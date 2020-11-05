Trishala Dutt Reveals Where She Spent Most Of Her 2020; Maanyata Says 'Beautiful'

Trishala Dutt recently took to Instagram to reveal that she spent most of her time this year in the kitchen. She also shared a candid picture of herself in the kitchen. The picture garnered the attention of several fans. However, Maanyata Dutt was one of the first people to react to the picture. Take a look at the Trishala Dutt's Instagram post

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shared a candid picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Trishala was seen dotting a light blue top and was seated on the kitchen slab. She posed for the picture giving her best smile. Trishala's caption was what caught everyone's attention. It read, "where I spent most of my 2020..... in case you were wondering #inthekitchen". Take a look Trishala Dutt's Instagram post.

Maanyata Dutt was among the first ones to comment on the post. She wrote, "Beautiful" and also added a couple of heart emoticons alongside. Her post also garnered several reactions from friends and fans who sent their best wishes and prayers for her good health.

About Sanjay Dutt's health

Sanjay Dutt recently shared the good news of recovery on the occasion of his younger children's 10 birthday, Shahraan and Iqra. The note read, " The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family."

He also added, " This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way". Take a look at the post below.

