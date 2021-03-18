Anu Malik, Sameer, And Udit Narayan To Grace The Upcoming Episode Of Indian Idol 12

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian idol 12 is making sure it entertains the audience with the fabulous talent they have got this season. The contestants are giving their soul and heart to impress the judges and the audience with their terrific voices. Several celebrities from the industry made an appearance on the show and also wished the contestants good luck with their performances. Many contestants blew away the judges minds with their songs and some also made it a point to steal the celebrity judges' hearts. Over the weeks, popular 90s celebrities, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff and Hema Malini made an appearance on the show.

Popular 90s musicians make an appearance on Indian Idol 12

This weekend Indian Idol stage would be graced by the musical stars of the 90s ace composer and singer Anu Malik, the popular 90s singer Udit Narayan, and the talented lyricist Sameer. The trio would be seen encouraging the Top 10 contestants of Indian Idol with their wise words and knowledge of music. The three musical stars would be seen sharing many stories of their time and how music has evolved from the 90s era to now. The reality music show Indian Idol 12 airs on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony.

Back in 1977, Anu Malik made his debut in the Hindi film industry as a music composer with the film Hunterwali 77. He’s known to be the only music director in Bollywood who won the Filmfare Special Award for his film Refugee. As a music director, he has composed music for various genres of films and has created several commercially successful songs for the Bollywood film music industry.

Udit Narayan, the father of Indian Idol 12 anchor Aditya Narayan, is a playback singer, whose songs have featured in several Bollywood movies. He has sung songs in various other languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and Bengali. He has 4 National Filmfare Awards and is said to be the only male singer in the industry who has won Filmfare awards for three decades. Sameer Anjan is a lyricist who made an appearance on the show with Anu Malik and Udit Narayan. He has written several songs for Bollywood movies and holds a Guinness World Record for writing most songs.

