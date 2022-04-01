Anupama 1 April 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Assures Anu She Will Get Married In Shah House

Anupama 1 April 2022 episode begins with Kavya rushing to her room and expressing her irritation about Bapuji conducting Anu's wedding in the Shah house. Vanraj then says that Anu just wants them to get annoyed watching her get married to Anuj while Rakhi says that Anu is just trying to make Vanraj feel jealous of her getting married. While Toshu feels disgusted at visualising her mother getting married, Baa says that her curse will surely ruin Anu's wedding. Mamaji then arrives and curses Baa in return in order to make her feel how one feels when a close one curses them. As Rakhi taunts Mamaji, he gives a befitting reply to her and warns her not to interfere in their family matter.

Anupama 1 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Anu breaks down listening to Baa's harsh words, Bapuji, Kinjal, and Samar console her. Bapuji assures her that Baa's curse will not work on her and informs her that he will talk to Anuj tomorrow about the wedding. They all then try to cheer up Anu's mood and asks her not to worry at all. As everyone goes to sleep, Bapuji sits alone and breaks down in tears thinking of how Baa stooped so low by cursing Anu. Mamaji then consoles him. Pakhi overhears their conversation.

Kinjal taunts Toshu for disrespecting his mother

Meanwhile, Anu recalls Baa's words and breaks down in tears thinking that this time she will not be able to forgive her. She even thinks of Anuj and wishes that he comes back soon. On the other hand, as Kinjal feels a bit dizzy, Toshu asks her to call Anu to which she gives him a befitting reply. The next morning, Bapuji assures Anu that her wedding will be held in the same house where her respect was snatched away from her. Anu then visits Anuj at home which cheers him up.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar, Devika, and Mamaji visit Anuj's place for a pre-wedding ritual while Anu and Anuj get excited about the wedding.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa