Anupama 31 March 2022 Written Update: Baa Curses Anu Ahead Of Latter's Wedding

Anupama 31 March 2022 episode begins with Anu telling everyone that she is fed up of hearing from everyone that a grandmother cannot get married. She then questions everyone who says that, while Vanraj intervenes and says that society will never accept her getting married.

Anu then questions who is society and adds that it is them who make society and as she is progressing in her life, society will progress as well. She then makes it clear that she will get married to Anuj no matter what happens, to which Kinjal, Mamaji, Samar and Bapuji applaud.

Anupama 31 March 2022 written update

As Baa scolds Anu, she asks Baa to lower her voice and says that she has listened enough and she won't back off this time. Vanraj then tells Anu to break all ties with the family and then do whatever she wants, but Anu gives him a befitting reply and leaves him speechless.

Bapuji then announces that Anu's wedding will be held in the house, to which Vanraj and Baa disagree. Bapuji then asks baa to go to Jamnagar if she doesn't want to attend the wedding, to which Mamaji offers to drop her in Jamnagar.

Bapuji warns everyone to behave well during Anu's wedding

As Bapuji seeks God's blessings ahead of Anu's wedding, he warns everyone not to create any drama during the wedding. On the other hand, as Anuj is on his way home, he misses Anu and indulges in an interesting chat with his driver. Meanwhile, Baa loses her calm and curses Anu that she will never be able to stay happy and then walks away. This leaves Anu worried while the others ask her to calm down.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Baa curses Anu and walks away, Mamaji arrives and curses her to make her understand how Anu is feeling. On the other hand, Bapuji assures Anu that they will bid farewell to her from this house because the same house snatched her self-respect 17 years ago.

Image: A Still from Anupama