Anupama 1 December 2021 Written Update: Baa And Vanraj Heartily Welcome Anuj And GK

Anupama 1 December 2021 episode begins with Baa and Bapuji arriving in style for the photoshoot. As everyone praises them, Baa gets emotional and remembers Dolly, Sanjay and Mamaji. the three of them then arrive while Baa apologises to them for her bad behaviour. Baa then asks Anu whether it was her idea to invite them and even thanks her. Meanwhile, Kavya gets irritated to see the change in Baa's behaviour. Even Vanraj apologises to Dolly to which she asks him to forget everything. later on, Baa and Bapuji click pictures and as everyone gathers for a family picture at the end, Vanraj invites Anu and ignores Kavya while Bapuji invites Kavya to join them.

Anupama 1 December 2021 Written Update

As everyone sits together for the Mehendi celebration, they decide that the daughters will apply Mehendi on Baa's hands while the sons will do the same for Bapuji. Vanraj and Sanjay then discuss that they do not know how to apply it. Suddenly, Anuj and GK walk inside the house greeting everyone. Everyone gets stunned and stand on seeing them. Baa then welcomes them and thanks them for accepting her invitation. She even says that since she insulted them publicly, she should apologise to them in public as well. She further says that it is high time everyone needs to understand that even their daughters-in-law can have friends too.

Anu misses Devika

Meanwhile, Kavya thinks that Vanraj will surely create drama on seeing Anuj but instead, he happily welcomes them. This leaves Anu in surprise. Kavya then taunts Vanraj that he should et Anu and Anuj married with baa and Bapuji to which he says that they can do it if they wish to. Anu then meets Anuj and says how much she is missing Devika. Bapuji and GK notice them and talk about how the former asked Anu to welcome Anu in her heart.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Everyone enjoys together and as they sit and discuss marriage, Pakhi says that she has seen it all and decided not to get married. She even highlights Vanraj's failed arranged marriage with Anu and failing love marriage with Kavya which leaves everyone speechless.

Image: Anupamaa Poster