Anupama 30 November 2021 Written Update: Kavya Faces Vanraj's Wrath

Anupama 30 November 2021 episode begins with Vanraj getting annoyed with Kavya and leaving the room with a pillow in hand. As Kavya tries to stop him from sleeping outside, he pushes her away and warns her not to create any drama at Baa and Bapuji's 50th wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Anu completes her office work and drops a text to Anuj. She then checks Baa and Bapuji's clothes whether they need any alteration or not. Suddenly Anuj begins to knock on the door to which she gets worried. As she opens the door, he enters and looks for a thief. Anu gets confused and asks him what happened and even informs him that there is no thief in the house. Anuj then reminds her of the text she sent that said she needs help. She then realises that she sent it by mistake while Anuj heaves a sigh of relief to learn that she is alright.

Anupama 30 November 2021 Written Update

Anuj then asks Anu if she needs help in altering Baa and Bapuji's clothes and even reveals that GK taught him everything in childhood while Anu feels guilty that he will not be able to invite him to the party. Anuj then asks her to stop feeling guilty all the time. On the other hand, as Vanraj and Toshu recall what Kavya and Kinjal told them, Samar observes them and thinks how similar they are. Meanwhile, at Shah's house, as Baa and Bapuji arrive, everyone teases them while Vanraj asks them to enjoy themselves with everyone. Anu then arrives and tells everyone that she completed her two days of work in one day so that she can celebrate the anniversary with everyone. Anu then asks Vanraj whether it is appropriate for her to stay in the house to which Vanraj assures her that Kavya will not say anything to her. Kavya, on the other hand, furiously listens to Vanraj permitting Anu to stay in the house.

Kinjal wishes to put Mehendi on Anu's hands during the latter's wedding

Anu then says that this time she has gotten the opportunity to make Mehendi for her mother while Kinjal says that she hopes she gets to do the same for her. This leaves Anu in shock while Kinjal says anything can happen in future. Everyone then goes outside for Baa and Bapuji's pre-wedding photoshoot. meanwhile, GK gets a phone call which makes him serious while Anuj is in tension. Kavya then walks towards Anu and yells at her but she chooses to ignore her. Kavya then tries to dominate her by saying that it is her house, Anu slams her to first maintain her relations as a piece of paper won't define whose house it is. Vanraj then walks in and on seeing him, Kavya stands stunned and walks out without saying anything. This leaves Anu in confusion.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Baa and Bapuji pose for the pre-wedding photoshoot, the family gathers for the Mehendi ceremony. GK and Anuj then walk in leaving everyone in shock.

Image: Anupamaa Poster