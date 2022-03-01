Anupama 1 March 2022 Written Update: Anu And Shah Family Celebrate Kinjal's Pregnancy

Anupama 1 March 2022 episode begins with Kinjal telling Anu that she was tested pregnant on Valentine's day and was wanting to tell her since then. She then says that she was waiting for the right time to unveil the news and adds that her birthday was the best day to reveal this good news. Anu gets thrilled on hearing the news while Kinjal wonders whether she will be able to become a mother like her. On the other hand, Anuj blushes while thinking about him and Anu's wedding while Vanraj gets anxious thinking why is he blushing so much.

Anupama 1 March 2022 Written Update

Anu then tells Kinjal that she will announce her pregnancy to all the family members. She then goes out and starts dancing to a Bollywood song while others wonder why is she so happy. She then says that she has some good news and reveals that she is going to be a grandmother soon. This leaves everyone surprised while Anuj and GK stand in shock. Everyone then celebrates the good news by dancing around Toshu and Kinjal while the latter asks him if he is happy to hear the news.

Anu decides to keep her wedding decision a secret

The Shah family later asks Anu what she wanted to reveal to which she decides to keep a secret. She then says that they launched the website of their business. The Shah family then gets confused on hearing this and asks her why she was so happy with such a small piece of news. Anu then decides to cook a dish for Kinjal and walks outside to get the ingredients. As she walks outside, she breaks down in tears thinking why couldn't she tell everyone that she wants to marry Anuj.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu meets Anuj and tells him that she wants to get married to him to which they both hug each other. Anuj then promises her that he will never leave her.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa