Anupama 24 February 2022 Written Update: Anuj Proposes Anu For Marriage

Anupama 24 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu watching tv together at home. The lights suddenly go off after which Anuj decides to speak his heart out to Anu to which she gets surprised. Anuj then proposes that she should get married to him and asks her to decide on the basis of what she wants and not what society wants her to do. He even assures her that he is not asking her to get married because of Baa's taunts. Anu, on the other hand, sits stunned without uttering a word. Anuj then says that he will be fine not being married to her but he wants their relationship to get a name.

Anupama 24 February 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, as Bapuji looks at his band details, Baa asks about the issue. He then says that he only has Rs 35,000 in the account to which Baaasks him to get money from Vanraj. Bapuji denies taking help from him and asks Baa to get his matured policy as he wants some money. Later on, Kavya arrives and asks Baa why is she worried to which she replies that Bapuji needs a large amount of money but he is not disclosing the reason behind it. She asks her to take money from Vanraj because he is earning a lot already to which baa asks her to keep it a secret from him. On the other hand, as Anu and Anuj walk on the road, Anuj dreams of Anu having sindoor in her hair.

Kinjal talks to Pakhi

On the other hand, Pakhi talks to a boy named Vivaan and says that she cannot meet him today because Baa is spying on her. Kinjal then arrives and assures her that she can discuss anything with her. Though Pakhi does not say anything to her, in her head, she misses Anu. On the other hand, Anuj assures Anu that he does not want her to become Mrs Kapadia, instead, he would like to become Anuj Anupama Joshi.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As the Shah family learns that Bapuji is planning a birthday party for Anu, they get shocked. On the other hand, Anu expresses her fear for marriage as she already faced a failed one with Vanraj. Bapuji then encourages her to get married to Anuj because they both love each other.

