Anupama 10 August 2022 Written Update: Vanraj And Anuj's Condition Gets Critical

Anupama 10 August 2022 episode begins with the doctor meeting the family and telling them that Vanraj and Anuj’s condition was critical. This leaves everyone in shock while Ankush tells the doctor not to worry about the money. The doctor then asks them to complete the formalities for the surgery to which Baouji gets up and walks but Toshu asks him to stop. Toshu and Ankush then go ahead with the formalities.

Baa then breaks down in tears wondering whose curse was affecting her family. On the other hand, Dolly urges Kinjal to take her medicine but she refuses to take it as she is worried about Anuj and Vanraj. Pakhi then tells them that she had to assure Lil Anu that Anuj will return soon after taking medicine from the hospital. Mamaji then asks Dolly to call Toshu to which she says that he will call back soon.

Meanwhile, as Adhik comes to the hospital, Ankuhs takes him aside and asks where he was to which he says that he went for some important work. Ankush then asks whether he was behind the accident to which Adhik says that he is not a criminal. They both then realise that Barkha doesn't know about the accident. Anu then calls Kinjal and tells her that Anuj and Vanraj’s condition was critical. She then urges her to take her medicines and take care of Lil Anu. As Ankush is about to sign the content form, Anu stops him and says that she will sign it. Ankush and others then ask Kavya to reveal what exactly happened on the cliff to which Kavya recalls glimpses of the incident. She reveals that when she saw them going together, she chased them. As she is about to narrate the latter part of the incident, a nurse arrives and reveals that Anuj and Vanraj’s case needs more staff. While baa prays for Vanraj, Anu urges her to pray for both.

Anu and Kavya go inside and take a look at Anuj and Vanraj. Later on, the doctor arrives and takes Vanraj Shah’s name.

