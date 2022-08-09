Anupama 9 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Vanraj Meet With An Accident

Anupama 9 August 2022 episode begins with Anu feeling worried about Anuj as the latter walks out to meet Vanraj. Ankush spots Anuj leaving in the middle of the puja and calls someone. Kavya sees Anuj walking away and as she goes behind him, she sees Vanraj waiting for him in his car. Lil Anu then asks Anu about Anuj to which she says that he will be back soon. Meanwhile, as Anuj goes near the car, he sees Vanraj sitting in the driver’s seat. He then goes and sits next to him.

Anupama 9 August 2022 Written Update

While Vanraj speeds up the car, Anu performs the puja with the family. Samar then gets a call from the inspector who informs them about Anuj’s car accident. This leaves everyone in shock. As the family reaches the place of the accident, they find Kavya standing there. The inspector then informs them that the car was not damaged so Anuj and Vanraj must’ve fallen from the cliff later on. He also informs them that Kavya called them to which everyone asks her what exactly happened between them.

Vanraj and Anuj's condition gets critical

The ambulance then arrives after finding Vanraj and Anuj and directly takes them to the hospital. While the family goes to the hospital, Ankush keeps calling Adhik wondering where was he. Meanwhile, Kinjal and Pakhi wait for someone to inform them that Vanraj and Anuj were fine while Lil Anu prays to God.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Ankush screams at Kavya to reveal what happened at the cliff but the latter stands stunned. On the other hand, the doctors reveal that Vanraj and Anuj’s condition was critical.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa