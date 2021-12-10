Anupama 10 December 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Learns About Anu's Love For Anuj

Anupama 10 December 2021 episode begins with Anu losing her calm on realising that Anuj's condition is serious. As she is about to faint, Vanraj arrives and holds her. Meanwhile, Samar gets a call from a police inspector who informs him that he found his mother's phone on the highway. This leaves Samar tensed and as he turns, he sees Bapuji and hugs him tightly. The inspector also informs him that his mother was with somebody whose phone is also with them and asks him to visit the police station to get their things.

Anupama 10 December 2021 Written Update

Samar then informs Bapuji about the situation and even says that the police have no idea about Anu and Anuj's location. Meanwhile, GK arrives and hears their conversation. Bapuji and GK assure each other that Anu and Anuj will be fine as they are with each other. On the other hand, Anu tells Vanraj about how they were robbed and how Anuj beat up the goons because they tried to hurt her. She keeps crying and narrating the incident to Vanraj and also confesses that she cannot lose Anuj as he is a significant part of her life now. She even says that Anuj confessed his love to him but she is yet to express her feelings to him. Vanraj then realises that Anu and Anuj now feel the same for each other. Vanraj supports and calms Anu and asks her to stay positive. Meanwhile, Samar breaks down thinking about where Anu and Anuj were and then goes to the police station. As he is about to leave, Toshu sees him and asks what happened to which he tells him everything. Toshu scolds him for keeping this a secret and says that he to will accompany him.

The Shahs pray for Anuj

Vanraj then calls Samar to inform him that Anu and Anuj are in the hospital and the latter's condition is serious. The doctor then arrives and asks Anu to sign the consent papers so that they can begin with the surgery. She then calls out the doctors for not taking a person's responsibility while Vanraj calm her down asking her to sign the paper. Meanwhile, Baa ad Kijal worry about Anuj and pray for his recovery. Even Kavay prays for Anuj thinking that if he died, Vanraj would bring back Anu to the house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As everyone reaches the hospital, they console Anu. On the other hand, Kavya manipulates everyone and tells them that Vanraj is playing a serious game with everyone but nobody listens to her.

Imnage: Instagram/@starplus