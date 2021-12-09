Anupama 9 December 2021 Written Update: Anu Drives Anuj To The Hospital

Anupama 9 December 2021 episode begins with Anuj reciting a poem for Anu while expressing his love for her. He then says how he thought he would wait for the right time to express his love to her but soon realised that today is the right time. He then confesses that he didn't want to die without telling her how much he loves her. Anuj further adds that as he witnessed death so closely, he decided to confess his love as time does not wait for anyone. He then apologises to Anu for suddenly telling her all that.

Anupama 9 December 2021 Written Update

As Anuj apologises to Anu and turns, Anu recalls Bapuji's words of how she should welcome Anuj in her heart, she calls Anuj. Anuj gets elated as he hears Anu calling him but as he turns, a bunch of goons arrive and surround them. They then threaten Anuj and Anu to give money and valuables to them to which Anuj says not to hurt Anu. On the other hand, Vanraj thanks someone on the phone for taking out time to listen to his business idea. Meanwhile, Anuj keeps pleading to the goons to take whatever they want but not harm Anu at any cost. As he takes out cash, car keys, gold, watch, etc. the goons spot the magnet. Anuj asks them to spare the magnet and take everything else to which the goons tease him. They then trouble Anu to get her gold chain and as they hurt her while robbing her, she gets hurt. Anuj then loses his calm and beats them up.

Anuj meets with an accident

Anuj fights with the goons and beats them while Anu keeps screaming his name to stop him. A goon then gets behind Anuj and hits his head due to which he collapses. The goons get tense and run away while Anu gets baffled to see Anuj unconscious. She then gets Anuj into the car and drives him to the hospital. As she gets to the hospital, she calls GK but he does not pick. She then calls Vanraj and breaks down while informing him about Anuj. Vanraj gets worried and assures her that he will be there soon. On the other hand, Doctor treats Anuj and tells Anu that he is quite serious and if he does not wake up, he might get into a coma.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu sits beside Anuj, she keeps crying looking at his condition. Vanraj then arrives and sees how Anu is tensed for Anuj. He then says that now he knows that even Anu has feelings for Anuj. He also tells her to start thinking about herself and take a step further towards Anuj. This leaves Anu in shock.

Image: Still from Anupamaa