Anupama 10 February 2022 Written Update: Malvika Breaks Down After Anuj's Departure

Anupama 10 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj apologising to Anu as even she had to leave the office because of him. Anu then says that it is her fault because everything is happening because of Vanraj and he came into their lives through her.

Later, as they both have coffee, Anuj tells them that he will never forget the last coffee they had together in the office. They then walk out of the office and pray for Malvika while the latter cries in the office.

Anupama 10 February 2022 Written Update

As Vanraj consoles Malvika, he tells her that though whatever happed was not good, it certainly happened for the best. He further tells her that it is good that she could finally see that her brother will choose Anu over her. On the other hand, Anu asks Anuj to rethink whether his decision was right to which he recalls the past decisions he made for his sister. While Anu worries about Vanraj doing something evil, Anuj says that he will never cross his line. They both then hold hands and walk together when Anuj realises that he has nowhere to go. They both then sit together on a park bench.

Vanraj decides not to let Anu return

GK then arrives and breaks down in front of Anu. He then asks her to stay with Anuj to which she assures him that she will never leave him. GK then meets Anuj and consoles him. On the other hand, Vanraj feels glad to kick Anuj and Anu out of Malvika's life and wants to make sure that Anu doesn't return. He then thinks that he will use Malvika as a puppet to become the owner of the Kapadia Empire.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu takes Anuj to her house, Vanraj returns home and tells everyone that Anu is in a live-in relationship with Anuj. This leaves everyone in shock.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa