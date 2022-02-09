Anupama 9 February 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Leave The Kapadia Empire

Anupama 9 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj running into Vanraj when he goes to meet Malvika. While Vanraj mocks Anuj for losing all the wealth, Anuj tells him that Vanraj was rich only when his entire family and Anu was with him.

Vanraj then blames Anu for everything to which Anuj warns him not to utter a single word against Anu. He even assures Vanraj that he will be there for Malvika whenever she is in trouble and that he should not think that his sister is alone. He further tells him that he can go to any extent as now he has nothing to lose.

On the other hand, Baa, Bapuji and others worry about what is happening in the office. Later on, Anuj enters Malvika's cabin and takes her to his cabin to make her sign the papers.

He then says that everything already belonged to her have been handed over and the signing was just a formality. He even assures her that he has only given up the business but he will still be her brother. Anuj then says that he trusts her and urges her not to trust anyone blindly. As Anuj leaves, Malvika asks him how could he leave her but not Anu to which he says that she will not understand it now. Anuj and Malvika then dance together to their favourite song and Anuj then bid goodbye to her.

While Anu apologises to Malvika for scolding her, Anuj asks her to take care. As they are about to walk out of the cabin, Malvika tries to stop them but recalls Vanraj's words about Anuj choosing Anu over her. Anuj then leaves while Malvika breaks down. Later on, Anu and Anuj recall their memories spent in the office and they both get emotional.

While Vanraj mocks Anu of turning into a beggar, she leaves with Anuj. Anuj tells her that he has no idea where to go while GK meets Anu and asks her to take care of Anuj. Anu then assures him that she will be there with Anuj forever.

