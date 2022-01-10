Anupama 10 January 2022 Written Update: Anu Helps Malvika To Vent Out Her Anger

Anupama 10 January 2022 episode begins with Anuj trying to console Malvika while Anuj breaks down in front of them while accusing himself of destroying Malvika's life. He then hurts himself for doing so and even tells Anu that this is why Malvika keeps travelling from place to place. He also adds that Malvika has completely lost all the courage and strength while Anu breaks down on hearing that. On the other hand, the Shah family worries about Anu, Anuj and Malvika as the three of them, are not receiving calls on their phones.

Anupama 10 January 2022 written update

As the family worries for Anu, Anuj and Malvika, Vanraj feels there's something wrong and decides to visit their house. Even Bapuji says that there is something serious otherwise Anu would have received the call. Pakhi gets upset that their party got ruined and adds that she really wanted her mother and father to wish her first. Kavya then rants that it is because of Malvika her party is getting ruined to which Samar lashes out at her and says that party is not more important than someone's life issues. Kavya continues to blame Malvika and Anu while Baa stops her and says that Anu is not so irresponsible. Kinjal and Toshu then try to console Pakhi and they decide to wish each other a happy new year.

Vanraj gets stunned to see Malvika

As Vanraj reaches Anuj's house, he sees Malvika and Anuj resting on Anu's lap. As he walks inside the room, he asks Anuj to come out with him while Anu takes care of Malvika. As Vanraj assures his support to Anuj, Anu recalls her scary past while seeing Malvika's condition. Anu then asks Malvika to vent out her pain and anger by hitting a pillow to which the latter keeps hitting it hard and tears it apart. Meanwhile, Anu, Anuj and Vanraj stand shocked.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Anu comforts Malvika, she finally goes to sleep. Anu then sits with Vanraj and asks when will this domestic violence against women stop- to which Vanraj says that until all the men change. Later on, Anu rushes towards Malvika and tells her that something is wrong with Anuj.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa